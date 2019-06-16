Briton, Grenadian, Vincy on drug charges

A British man has pleaded guilty to three drug charges and not guilty to a fourth while his Grenadian and Vincentian co-accused have pleaded not guilty on all four counts.

At the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court, on Friday, Kevin Slauter, a 57-year-old boat captain, of England, pleaded guilty to a charge that on June 13, at Richmond, he had in his possession 183,416 grammes (404 pounds) of cannabis.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of the marijuana for the purpose of drug trafficking, and attempting to export the drug.

Slauter, however, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he conspired with others to export the drug.

The other accused men are Vincentian Kenroy Edwards, a 31-year-old chauffeur, of Rose Bank, and Javid Chetram, a 23-year-old sailor, of Grenada.

Senior Prosecutor Adolphus Delplesche told the court that he had not had a chance to look at the documents related to the case.

He said he would need some time to read the documents and consult with his superiors and was asking for an adjournment.

Senior Magistrate Rickie Burnett adjourned the case and transferred it to the Serious Offences Court on Monday.

On the issue of bail, Delplesche objected to bail for Slauter and Chetram, noting that they were not from the jurisdiction.

Edwards was granted bail in the sum of EC$15,000 with one surety.

He was also ordered to report to the Chateaubelair Police Station on Mondays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The men are being represented by counsel Grant Connell.